UPDATE 1-MEMC to buy U.S. arm of Fotowatio Renewable Ventures

LOS ANGELES Aug 3 MEMC Electronic Materials Inc WFR.N said on Wednesday it would acquire the U.S. arm of privately held solar power plant developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Inc.

The company will pay $112 million plus repayment of about $22.9 million in intercompany loans and capital contributions. The deal includes a deferred payment of up to $103.6 million should Fotowatio U.S. achieve certain performance targets. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)