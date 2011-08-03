UPDATE 1-MEMC to buy U.S. arm of Fotowatio Renewable Ventures

BRIEF-BGC Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
LOS ANGELES Aug 3 MEMC Electronic Materials Inc WFR.N said on Wednesday it would acquire the U.S. arm of privately held solar power plant developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Inc.
The company will pay $112 million plus repayment of about $22.9 million in intercompany loans and capital contributions. The deal includes a deferred payment of up to $103.6 million should Fotowatio U.S. achieve certain performance targets. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
* Ford Motor - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is continuing to conduct its evaluation with respect to the model year 2022-2025 standards
Feb 9 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co's adjusted quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cuts and improving demand for its snack products in the United States, its largest market.