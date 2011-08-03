UPDATE 1-MEMC lowers 2011 revenue, earnings forecast

* Q2 profit helped by Suntech payout

* Company lowers FY profit, revenue forecasts

* MEMC to buy U.S. arm of solar developer Fotowatio

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 Solar wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc WFR.N on Wednesday reported sharply higher quarterly revenue and profit, but lowered its full-year forecast because of the weak solar and semiconductor markets.

A payout related to the termination of a supply contract helped second-quarter results.

Net income was $47.3 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $13.8 million, or 6 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 29 cents per share.

Revenue rose 66 percent to $745.6 million. The company said the revenue included $149.4 million related to the termination of a supply contract with Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N.

The deal ended last month because plunging silicon prices made it unattractive. Silicon prices have fallen by roughly one third since the beginning of this year.

MEMC's primary business supplies silicon wafers for the solar and semiconductor industries. But the company has also branched out into solar project development through its 2009 acquisition of SunEdison.

Earlier on Wednesday, MEMC's SunEdison said it would buy the U.S. arm of privately held solar developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures.

The company will pay $112 million plus repayment of about $22.9 million in intercompany loans and capital contributions. The deal includes a deferred payment of up to $103.6 million should Fotowatio U.S. achieve certain performance targets.

For the full year, MEMC lowered its adjusted revenue outlook to $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion from a prior view of $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion. The company cut its earnings per share view to between 80 cents and $1 from a forecast of $1.00 to $1.30. (Reporting by Nichola Groom. Editing by Robert MacMillan)