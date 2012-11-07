MEMC posts profit on semiconductor materials business

MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Nov 7 Silicon wafer maker MEMC Electronic Materials Inc reported a quarterly profit on higher volumes at its semiconductor materials business, which makes wafers and other products used as components by electronics manufacturers.
Net income was $37 million, or 16 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $94.4 million, or 41 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted profit was 30 cents per share.
Analysts had expected a loss of 12 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue $4.7 million versus $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: