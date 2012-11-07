UPDATE 1-MEMC's solar business offsets struggling wafer sales

Nov 7 MEMC Electronic Materials Inc said
it expects to install more solar projects in the current quarter
but forecast weak demand for semiconductor wafers, which are
used in chips and solar cells.
The company's solar unit has fared better than its
semiconductor business, which has been hit by overcapacity and
falling prices in the past few quarters.
MEMC said it expects revenue at the semiconductor materials
business to fall 4 to 11 percent in the fourth quarter from the
third due to a slowdown in the electronics industry.
It expects to sell 90 MW to 120 MW solar systems in the
fourth quarter, more than the 74 MW it sold in the previous
quarter.
MEMC's upbeat forecast for its solar projects business comes
days after U.S. solar companies First Solar Inc and
SunPower Corp reported stronger-than-expected quarterly
results on new projects.
"We are also beginning to see the benefits of a leaner
organization which should better position us for increasingly
challenging markets in the near-term," MEMC's Chief Executive
Officer Ahmad Chatila said.
MEMC in December slashed more than 1,300 jobs, or a fifth of
its workforce. Solar companies have taken the ax to costs in a
bid to improve margins.
The company said solar wafer prices declined nearly 50
percent in the third quarter.
MEMC reported a quarterly profit on higher volumes at its
semiconductor materials business. Total revenue, however, fell
17 percent, hurt by lower prices.
Net income was $37 million, or 16 cents per share, for the
third quarter, compared with a loss of $94.4 million, or 41
cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted profit was 30 cents per share.
Analysts had expected a loss of 12 cents per share, on
revenue of $505.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MEMC shares, which have lost more than a third of their
value this year, closed at $2.55 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.