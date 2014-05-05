Memorial Production to buy oil assets in Wyoming for $935 mln

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 5 Memorial Production Partners LP said it would buy oil producing properties in Wyoming for about $935 million.
The properties, located in two fields in the Bairoil Complex in Sweetwater and Carbon Counties of Wyoming, have an estimated current net production of about 5,900 barrels per day, Memorial Production said on Monday.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, the company said. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
