Memorial Production to buy oil assets in Wyoming for $935 mln

May 5 Memorial Production Partners LP said it would buy oil producing properties in Wyoming for about $935 million.

The properties, located in two fields in the Bairoil Complex in Sweetwater and Carbon Counties of Wyoming, have an estimated current net production of about 5,900 barrels per day, Memorial Production said on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, the company said. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)