版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 31日 星期六 02:00 BJT

U.S. FTC allows Men's Wearhouse-Jos. A. Bank tieup to proceed

WASHINGTON May 30 U.S. antitrust officials on Friday said they had closed their investigation into the proposed merger of men's clothing retailers Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, a move that will allow the deal to move ahead.

Officials from the Federal Trade Commission, in a blog post, said "significant competition" in the sector, including brick-and-mortar stores as well as online sellers, meant the transaction was not likely to harm consumers. (Reporting by Ros Krasny and Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐