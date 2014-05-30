U.S. FTC allows Men's Wearhouse-Jos. A. Bank tieup to proceed

WASHINGTON May 30 U.S. antitrust officials on
Friday said they had closed their investigation into the
proposed merger of men's clothing retailers Men's Wearhouse
and Jos. A. Bank, a move that will allow the
deal to move ahead.
Officials from the Federal Trade Commission, in a blog post,
said "significant competition" in the sector, including
brick-and-mortar stores as well as online sellers, meant the
transaction was not likely to harm consumers.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny and Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)