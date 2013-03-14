版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Men's Wearhouse shares up 14 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK, March 14 Men's Wearhouse Inc : * Shares up 14 percent in premarket trading
