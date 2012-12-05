版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 06:45 BJT

BRIEF-Men's Wearhouse shares down 4.3 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Dec 5 Men's Wearhouse Inc : * Shares were down 4.3 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

