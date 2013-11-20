版本:
2013年 11月 20日

BRIEF-Eminence Capital seeks meeting for changes to Men's Wearhouse bylaws to let investors remove directors without cause

Nov 20 Eminence Capital LLC: * Eminence Capital releases presentation describing how shareholders can unlock

value at the Men's Wearhouse Inc * Eminence Capital - retained Moelis & Company as a strategic advisor * Eminence Capital-seeks special meeting to approve amendments to Men's

Wearhouse bylaws to allow shareholders to remove directors without cause * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
