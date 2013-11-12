Men's Wearhouse will explore strategic options, activist says

NEW YORK Nov 12 Hedge fund Eminence Capital LLC on Tuesday said Men's Wearhouse Inc would explore strategic options, including a merger with Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc.

Eminence said in a letter to the retailer's chief executive officer, Doug Ewert, that Men's Wearhouse's financial advisors were instructed to review all strategic options available to the company.

"We also fully expect you and the board, given the explicit commitment to explore all options, to actively engage with Jos. A. Bank before their deadline of November 14, 2013," the letter said.

Eminence disclosed in a filing on Nov. 7 that it holds 4.7 million shares, making it Men's Wearhouse's largest shareholder.