Men's Wearhouse will explore strategic options, activist says

NEW YORK Nov 12 Hedge fund Eminence Capital LLC
on Tuesday said Men's Wearhouse Inc would explore
strategic options, including a merger with Jos. A. Bank
Clothiers Inc.
Eminence said in a letter to the retailer's chief executive
officer, Doug Ewert, that Men's Wearhouse's financial advisors
were instructed to review all strategic options available to the
company.
"We also fully expect you and the board, given the explicit
commitment to explore all options, to actively engage with Jos.
A. Bank before their deadline of November 14, 2013," the letter
said.
Eminence disclosed in a filing on Nov. 7 that it holds 4.7
million shares, making it Men's Wearhouse's largest shareholder.