Men's Wearhouse pursues dress-shoe retailer Allen Edmonds - WSJ

Oct 22 Men's Wearhouse is looking to buy dress-shoe retailer Allen Edmonds, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported in July that Allen Edmonds, controlled by private equity firm Goldner Hawn Johnson Morrison, is looking to sell itself and a deal could value the company at $150 million to $200 million.

Men's Wearhouse and Allen Edmonds were not immediately available for comments.

Allen Edmonds sells its shoes through department stores like Nordstrom Inc and Macy's Inc, as well as 38 company-owned retail stores.

Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc offered to buy Men's Wearhouse Inc for about $2.3 billion in October but the apparel retailer dismissed the offer as "inadequate".