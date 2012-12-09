Men's Wearhouse shares could rebound 25 pct in 2013-Barron's

UPDATE 2-Airbus seeks new talks with European nations over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
NEW YORK Dec 9 Shares of clothing retailer Men's Wearhouse could rally up to 25 percent next year as sales improve, despite weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings last week, Barron's said on Sunday.
Shares of Men's Wearhouse opened 12.5 percent lower on Thursday after Wednesday's results, and finished the week down 6 percent at $30.48, but a promising sales outlook for 2013, and new, slimmer suit cuts, could see them rebound to $38 in the new year, Barron's said in its Dec. 10 issue.
"Men's Wearhouse is like a fine suit with a few wrinkles," Barron's said. "And it is selling at a very nice discount."
Still, the suit maker, whose earnings are typically tied to employment figures, does face the threat of another recession and stiff opposition from other retailers, Barron's said.
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
* STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) and Microsoft will work together to develop industry solutions under name "Real Estate Services 4.0" for control, management and operational provision of facility management services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.