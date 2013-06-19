版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 19日 星期三 21:29 BJT

Men's Wearhouse terminates founder Zimmer as executive chairman

June 19 Men's apparel retailer Men's Wearhouse said it terminated Executive Chairman George Zimmer, who founded the company more than 40 years ago, sending the company's shares down 7 percent before the bell.

The company, which gave no reason for the termination, also said it had postponed its annual shareholder meeting to renominate the existing slate of directors without Zimmer.

"The board expects to discuss with Mr. Zimmer the extent, if any, and terms of his ongoing relationship with the company," Men's Wearhouse said in a statement.

Men's Wearhouse shares were trading at $34.79 just before the markets opened.

