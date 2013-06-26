版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 27日

Men's Wearhouse founder says going private one of several options

June 26 Men's Wearhouse Inc founder George Zimmer said he had not concluded that taking the company private was the best strategy, but instead suggested the apparel retailer explore options beyond just selling its K&G fashion chain.

The company's board said on Tuesday that Zimmer, who it had fired as executive chairman last week, had been pushing to take Men's Wearhouse private.

