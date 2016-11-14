UPDATE 3-Siemens boosts software business with $4.5 billion deal

* Siemens to pay $37.25 per share, 21 pct premium
* Deal adds software for designing semiconductors
* Acquisition of Mentor to lift EBIT by 100 mln euros
* Mentor investor Elliott supports deal
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Nov 14 German engineering group
Siemens has agreed to buy U.S.-based Mentor Graphics
in a $4.5 billion deal that will bolster its industrial
software operations and help it keep pace with changes to
manufacturing technology.
Siemens will pay Mentor Graphics shareholders $37.25 per
share, a 21-percent premium to Friday's closing price, and
expects to fund the deal from cash reserves, it said on Monday.
Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser has set out to reshape
the group, a household name in Germany, to make it more
profitable and agile by selling off non-core businesses and
investing in areas such as software that promise faster growth
and fatter margins.
Kaeser has so far managed to reassure investors that he will
improve on his predecessor Peter Loescher's weak track record on
making acquisitions pay off in the longer run.
Mentor Graphics makes software that helps semiconductor
companies design and test their chips before they manufacture
them and represents Siemens's biggest deal in the industrial
software sector since it bought UGS for $3.5 billion in 2007.
Siemens said it now had all software that its customers
needed to develop complex electronic machinery such as
aeroplanes, trains and cars.
"Our customers are driving a paradigm shift towards more and
more complex and smart connected products such as autonomous
vehicles," Siemens finance chief Ralf Thomas told analysts and
journalists during a conference call on Monday.
"This acquisition is our answer to this development," he
added.
Baader Helvea analyst Guenther Hollfelder, who has a "buy"
recommendation on Siemens shares, said the acquisition did not
appear overly expensive at a valuation of 18.5 times operating
profit.
ACTIVIST SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT
Shares in Mentor Graphics jumped 18.5 percent to $36.37 in
early U.S. trading, while Siemens was 1.1 percent higher by 1435
GMT.
Mentor Graphics has been under pressure since activist hedge
fund Elliott Management Corp reported an 8.1 percent stake in
the company in September and said its shares were deeply
undervalued.
Elliott said on Monday it supported the deal and saw it as
"great outcome" for Mentor Graphics' shareholders and customers.
People familiar with the matter had flagged the planned deal
to Reuters, saying Siemens would pay $4.5 billion to $4.6
billion for Mentor Graphics, which competes with Synopsys
and Cadence.
Siemens said last week that it planned a public listing of
its $15 billion healthcare business, which pushed its shares to
a 16-year high as investors hoped for an injection of capital to
boost its valuation while funding new investments.
Siemens said it expected the acquisition to add to its
earnings per share within three years and to lift earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) by more than 100 million euros
($107.21 million) within four years.
About half of the earnings boost will come from revenue
synergies and the other half from lower costs, including from
some job cuts, Siemens CFO Thomas said.
The deal will boost its software revenue by about a third
from 3.3 billion euros, to around 6 percent of group revenue.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan advised Siemens on the
transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of
2017. Bank of America advised Mentor Graphics.
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
