BRIEF-Mentor Graphics sees FY 2014 GAAP earnings per share about $1.26

Nov 21 Mentor Graphics Corp :
* Reports fiscal third quarter results and announces dividend
* Sees FY 2014 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.59
* Sees FY 2014 GAAP earnings per share about $1.26
* Sees FY 2014 revenue about $1.16 billion
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Sees Q4 2014 revenue about $400 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $275.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $260.3 million
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* On track to achieve 20% non-GAAP operating margin target for
fiscal 2014
* Fiscal year 2014 non-GAAP earnings growth rate is expected to
be double the
revenue growth rate
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage