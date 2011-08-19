UPDATE 1-Mercator Minerals modifies shareholder rights plan

(Follows alerts)
* Seeks to remove board discretion on rights plan waiver
* Amends fixed stock option plan
Aug 19 Canadian mining company Mercator Minerals
said it has modified a shareholder rights plan to bring
it in line with current standards recommended by proxy advisory
firm ISS.
The amended poison pill seeks to limit or eliminate the
discretion of the board to waive the application of the plan
without shareholder approval. It also makes an amendment to the
definition of "permitted bid" to allow for partial bids.
On Feb 9, the owner of the Mineral Park mine in Arizona said
it adopted a shareholder rights plan to protect it against
takeovers, but not in response to any specific threat.
On Friday, the company also said it will put up for
shareholder approval an amendment to its fixed stock option
plan, which seeks to cut the plan ceiling to 20.5 million shares
from 24.6 million earlier.
Shares of Mercator closed at C$2.31 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)