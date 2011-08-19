UPDATE 1-Mercator Minerals modifies shareholder rights plan

(Follows alerts)

* Seeks to remove board discretion on rights plan waiver

* Amends fixed stock option plan

Aug 19 Canadian mining company Mercator Minerals said it has modified a shareholder rights plan to bring it in line with current standards recommended by proxy advisory firm ISS.

The amended poison pill seeks to limit or eliminate the discretion of the board to waive the application of the plan without shareholder approval. It also makes an amendment to the definition of "permitted bid" to allow for partial bids.

On Feb 9, the owner of the Mineral Park mine in Arizona said it adopted a shareholder rights plan to protect it against takeovers, but not in response to any specific threat.

On Friday, the company also said it will put up for shareholder approval an amendment to its fixed stock option plan, which seeks to cut the plan ceiling to 20.5 million shares from 24.6 million earlier.

Shares of Mercator closed at C$2.31 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)