Mercedes pulls U.S. ad touting self-driving car - Automotive News

FRANKFURT, July 29 Mercedes-Benz has withdrawn
an advert touting the self-driving qualities of its new E-Class
model in the United States, Automotive News reported, following
allegations from consumer groups that the claims were
misleading.
Earlier this week, U.S.-based Consumer Reports urged the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to scrutinise Mercedes' "The
Future" campaign, which markets automated driving features
available in the new E-Class.
Mercedes, part of Daimler AG, rejected the
allegation that the advert was misleading.
Automotive News said late Thursday Mercedes had since taken
the advert "out of campaign rotation" in the United States.
"We do not want any potential confusion in the marketplace
to detract from the giant step forward in vehicle safety the
2017 E-Class represents," Automotive News quoted Mercedes
spokeswoman Donna Boland as saying.
Mercedes in Germany was not immediately able to verify the
remarks made by the spokeswoman in the United States.
Earlier this week, consumer groups warned car buyers not to
rely too heavily on a new generation of sophisticated cruise
control systems, which use computers and sensors to
automatically keep in lane and brake, following a fatal crash by
a Tesla car operating in "autopilot" mode.
The ensuing investigation of the Tesla accident by the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has
increased scrutiny of automated driving technology and the
marketing claims made by carmakers seeking to push sales.
