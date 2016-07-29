UPDATE 1-Mercedes pulls U.S. E-Class ad touting self-driving car

* Mercedes withdraws car advert in U.S.
FRANKFURT, July 29 Mercedes-Benz has withdrawn
an advert in the United States which compared its new E-class
with a futuristic self-driving concept car following allegations
from local consumer groups that the marketing claims were
misleading.
Earlier this week, U.S.-based Consumer Reports urged the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to scrutinise Mercedes' "The
Future" campaign, which touts the automated driving features
available in the new E-Class.
"Given the claim that consumers could confuse the autonomous
driving capability of the F015 concept car with the driver
assistance systems of our new E-Class in our ad 'The Future,'
Mercedes-Benz USA has decided to take this ad out of the E-Class
campaign rotation," the company said in a statement.
The Mercedes-Benz F105 is a fully autonomous self-driving
research vehicle which allows passengers to travel without
anyone doing the driving.
Earlier this week, consumer groups warned car buyers not to
rely too heavily on a new generation of cruise control systems,
which use computers and sensors to automatically keep in lane
and brake, following a fatal crash by a Tesla car
operating in "autopilot" mode.
The ensuing investigation of the Tesla accident by the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has
increased scrutiny of automated driving technology and the
marketing claims made by carmakers seeking to push sales.
Mercedes said its marketing materials had always made clear
that the driver of an E-Class needs to be in control of their
vehicle and that technology in the car is designed to assist the
driver, not to encourage customers to ignore their
responsibilities as drivers.
"While the new E-Class has a host of technology that will
serve as the building blocks for increasing levels of autonomy,
it is not an autonomous vehicle and we are not positioning it as
such," Mercedes-Benz said.
Automotive News was first to report that the ad had been
withdrawn.
