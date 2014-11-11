Mercedes recalls 10,500 C-Class cars in U.S. for steering defect

DETROIT Nov 11 Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz unit is recalling 10,509 C-Class compacts from
model year 2015 in the United States because some cars can lose
steering function at low speed.
Mercedes said it had reports of two incidents from outside
the United States alleging loss of steering. No injuries were
reported.
The automaker said production workers did not properly
install a steering component on some C300 and C400 models
equipped with four-wheel drive.
Owners have been notified and dealers will repair the cars
at no charge.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)