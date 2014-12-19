UPDATE 1-Mercedes recalls 8,279 commercial vans in U.S. for possible oil leak

(Adds Mercedes comment)
DETROIT Dec 19 Mercedes-Benz is recalling 8,279
Sprinter vans in the United States because of a potential oil
leak that would increase the risk of a fire or a stalling
engine, according to documents filed by U.S. safety regulators.
Daimler AG's Mercedes is recalling certain
Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vans from model years 2014 and 2015
because oil may leak from around the chain tensioner gasket in
the four-cylinder diesel engine, according to documents filed
with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The leaking oil may also be a road hazard for other
vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash, the NHTSA documents
said.
A Mercedes spokesman said there were no reports of accidents
or injuries related to this issue.
Dealers will replace the chain tensioner gasket at no cost,
and owners will be notified around Dec. 26, according to the
NHTSA documents.
On Thursday, separate NHTSA documents showed that 4,871
Mercedes sedans and SUVs were being recalled for the same
problem.
