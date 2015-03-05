MOVES-Mercer names leader for fiduciary management, growth markets

March 5 Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos
, appointed Amit Popat as leader for fiduciary
management, growth markets.
Popat, who joined Mercer in 2007 and has 24 years of
experience in the European asset management industry, has
previously worked at Banco Santander Group as senior
vice-president and head of UK office.
Popat, currently based in London, will move to Singapore in
June and report to Jeff Schutes, senior partner and investments
business leader, growth markets, Mercer said on Thursday.
The financial services provider said Popat would be
responsible for developing and implementing strategies to expand
its investments business in Latin America, South Africa, the
Middle East, Asia and Greater China.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)