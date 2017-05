May 7 Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co , appointed Chua Boon Lee as principal, ASEAN Investment Consulting.

Based in Singapore, Boon Lee will lead project teams across ASEAN and report to Soon Kian Lee, ASEAN business leader.

Boon Lee joined Mercer from Singapore's mandatory retirement savings scheme Central Provident Fund. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)