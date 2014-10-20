版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 20日 星期一 18:28 BJT

MOVES-Mercer strengthens Singapore employee health and benefits team

Oct 20 Mercer, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, said it appointed Michel Faucher as Mercer Marsh Benefits Growth Markets Region business leader in Singapore to boost its employee health and benefits business.

Faucher was the director of Consumer Lines UK at American International Group in London.

Mercer also appointed Samuel Berry as Singapore leader in Mercer Marsh Benefits.

Berry most recently worked at Zurich Life Insurance as the chief underwriting & claims officer Asia Pacific-Middle East Region.

Berry will report to Charlotte Park, managing director and partner, Mercer Singapore and Rose Kwan, partner, ASEAN business leader, Mercer Marsh Benefits.

Loo Kim Teh, the new placement leader, will report to Berry. He comes from Aviva Plc. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐