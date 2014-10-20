MOVES-Mercer strengthens Singapore employee health and benefits team

BRIEF-CubeSmart Cubesmart reports 5.4 pct rise in Q1 same store sales
* CubeSmart reports first quarter 2017 results: ffo per share grows 12.5%; same-store noi increases 6.0%
Oct 20 Mercer, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, said it appointed Michel Faucher as Mercer Marsh Benefits Growth Markets Region business leader in Singapore to boost its employee health and benefits business.
Faucher was the director of Consumer Lines UK at American International Group in London.
Mercer also appointed Samuel Berry as Singapore leader in Mercer Marsh Benefits.
Berry most recently worked at Zurich Life Insurance as the chief underwriting & claims officer Asia Pacific-Middle East Region.
Berry will report to Charlotte Park, managing director and partner, Mercer Singapore and Rose Kwan, partner, ASEAN business leader, Mercer Marsh Benefits.
Loo Kim Teh, the new placement leader, will report to Berry. He comes from Aviva Plc. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
* Mercer International reports strong 2017 first quarter results and announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.115
WASHINGTON, April 27 The Federal Trade Commission gave Sycamore Partners II, LP approval on Thursday to sell Dollar General Corp 323 stores that Sycamore purchased as part of divestiture package two years ago, the agency said on Thursday.