MOVES-Mercer hires Norbert Fullerton from Russell Investments

Nov 18 Mercer, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, said it appointed Norbert Fullerton as a partner in its financial strategy group (FSG).

Fullerton joins from Russell Investments, where he was director, pension solutions. Prior to that, he was a senior investment consultant at Towers Watson & Co. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)
