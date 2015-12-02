版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三

MOVES-Wayne Davidson joins Mercer as senior consultant in London

Dec 2 Mercer, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos , appointed Wayne Davidson a senior consultant in its investment business in London.

Davidson, who joins from Deloitte, will head a team of 20 analysts and consultants in Mercer's London office. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

