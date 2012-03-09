UPDATE 1-Mercer inches closer to Fibrek deal

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 Canada's Mercer International Inc said the Court of Québec has reversed a cease trade order against a private placement of special warrants by Fibrek Inc to Mercer.
On Feb. 23, the Bureau de décision et de révision had issued a cease trade order against the private placement of 32,320,000 special warrants to Mercer.
Mercer and Resolute Forest Products, previously known as AbitibiBowater, are both looking to buy Canadian pulp producer Fibrek.
"We now look forward to effecting our offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Fibrek..." Mercer CEO Jimmy Lee said in a statement.
Separately, AbitibiBowater said it has extended the expiry date for its offer to acquire Fibrek to March 19.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.