UPDATE 1-Mercer profit plunges on lower pulp prices

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Pulp producer Mercer International Inc posted a 96 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt in part by lower pulp prices.
For the January-March quarter, the company's net income attributable to common shareholders dropped to 1.2 million euros ($1.58 million), or 2 euro cents per share, from 29.1 million euros, or 52 euro cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 4 percent to 215.6 million euros.
For the quarter, average northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp list price in Europe was $837 per air dried metric ton (ADMT), down from $960 per ADMT, a year ago.
NBSK is the paper industry's benchmark grade of pulp, and is produced mainly in Canada and the Nordic countries.
Mercer on Monday withdrew from its battle with AbitibiBowater Inc to buy Fibrek Inc after nearly three months of legal setbacks.
Shares of Mercer, which has a market value of about $374 million, closed at C$6.58 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS