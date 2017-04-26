Community Bank System gets Fed OK to buy Merchants Bancshares

WASHINGTON, April 26 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday said it had approved Merchants Bancshares Inc
to be acquired by Community Bank System after deciding
the tie-up would not harm competition.
Merchants Bancshares operates Merchants Bank of South
Burlington, Vermont, and the deal will allow Community Bank
System, of upstate New York, to better compete with national
lenders, the central bank said in its decision.
The deal does not threaten the stability of the financial
system, the Fed said in its order.
The deal will create the 122nd largest insured bank in the
United States with assets of roughly $10.7 billion, less than 1
percent of the total in the system.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker)