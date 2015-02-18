MOVES-Mercia Fund Management names Dines as investment director

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
Feb 18 Venture capital firm Mercia Fund Management, a unit of Mercia Technologies Plc, named Peter Dines as an investment director, heading life sciences.
Dines will work alongside three other sector heads and investment directors.
Dines founded spinal and orthopaedic medical technology business Surgi C Group and distribution platform Newtech Ortho, both of which were subsequently acquired by a private equity firm. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.