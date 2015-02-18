版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 19:17 BJT

MOVES-Mercia Fund Management names Dines as investment director

Feb 18 Venture capital firm Mercia Fund Management, a unit of Mercia Technologies Plc, named Peter Dines as an investment director, heading life sciences.

Dines will work alongside three other sector heads and investment directors.

Dines founded spinal and orthopaedic medical technology business Surgi C Group and distribution platform Newtech Ortho, both of which were subsequently acquired by a private equity firm. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐