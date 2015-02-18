MOVES-Mercia Fund Management names Dines as investment director

Feb 18 Venture capital firm Mercia Fund Management, a unit of Mercia Technologies Plc, named Peter Dines as an investment director, heading life sciences.

Dines will work alongside three other sector heads and investment directors.

Dines founded spinal and orthopaedic medical technology business Surgi C Group and distribution platform Newtech Ortho, both of which were subsequently acquired by a private equity firm. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)