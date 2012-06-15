版本:
Merck loses Nasonex patent case

June 15 Merck & Co, Inc lost a patent infringement lawsuit against Apotex Inc on Friday over Apotex's plans to market a generic version of the nasal spray Nasonex.

U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan in Trenton, New Jersey, dismissed Merck's complaint for patent infringement after finding it had failed to present sufficient evidence during a trial in April. The judge separately dismissed Apotex's counterclaim that Merck's patent was invalid.

