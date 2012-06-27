REFILE-Merck to keep recording income from Astra drugs

June 27 Merck & Co will keep recording
sales and profits for two more years tied to AstraZeneca PLC's
widely used acid reflux drugs Nexium and Prilosec under
an amended agreement between the two large drugmakers.
Merck previously assumed it would record contributions from
the longstanding partnership only through September this year.
Now, Astra will have the option of buying Merck's interest in
the partnership in 2014.
Merck said the continuation of the partnership is expected
to add about $200 million to revenue and 3 cents to 5 cents in
earnings per share in 2012, but does not change its full-year
profit outlook.
Merck said the deal would help shore up its financial
performance through the U.S. patent expiration later this year
of its big-selling Singulair allergy and asthma drug.
The agreement with Merck dates back to a selling and
distribution joint venture originally set up with Sweden's
Astra.