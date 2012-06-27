UPDATE 1-Merck, Astra keep drug alliance for two more years

June 27 Merck & Co will keep booking
sales and profits for two more years tied to AstraZeneca Plc's
widely used acid reflux medicines Nexium and Prilosec
under an amended agreement between the two large drugmakers.
Merck previously assumed it would record contributions from
the longstanding partnership only through September this year.
Now the alliance will last until 2014, when AstraZeneca will
have the option of buying Merck's interest in the partnership.
The continuation of the partnership is expected to add about
$200 million to Merck's revenue and 3 cents to 5 cents in
earnings per share in 2012, but does not change the U.S. firm's
full-year profit guidance, Merck said on Wednesday.
The revised deal will help shore up Merck's financial
performance through the U.S. patent expiration later this year
of its big-selling Singulair allergy and asthma drug, although
the benefits will dwindle as sales of Nexium decline.
The partnership agreement dates back to a selling and
distribution joint venture originally set up between Merck and
Sweden's Astra in 1982. Astra later merged with Britain's Zeneca
to form AstraZeneca.
Under the amended deal, the two partners have agreed an
option price of $327 million payable to Merck in 2014, plus an
amount equal to 10 times Merck's average 1 percent annual profit
allocation in the partnership, expected to be some $80 million.
The price paid by AstraZeneca could also include the net
present value of up to 5 percent of future U.S. sales of
painkiller Vimovo.
ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said buying out Merck
this year would probably have cost AstraZeneca around $800
million and delaying until 2014 would likely reduce the amount
to about $450 million.