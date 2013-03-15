版本:
BRIEF-Merck says FDA to take extra 3 mos to review sugammadex anesthesia-reversal agent

March 15 Merck & Co Inc : * Says FDA will take extra 3 months to review sugammadex anesthesia-reversal

agent * Says now expects FDA review of marketing application to be completed in

second half 2013
