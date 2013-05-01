版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日

BRIEF-Merck says Q1 januvia sales hurt by $70 million inventory reduction in U.S.

May 1 Merck & Co Inc : * Says Q1 januvia sales hurt by $70 million inventory reduction in U.S. * Says januvia inventories in U.S. dipped to lowest levels in two years during

Q1 * Says expects mid-single-digit januvia growth in U.S., low-double-digit growth

outside U.S.
