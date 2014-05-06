版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Merck says numerical increase in atrial fibrillation and stroke seen in patients taking osteoporosis drug odanacatib

May 6 Merck & Co Inc : * Says numerical increase in risk of atrial fibrillation and stroke seen in

patients taking osteoporosis drug odanacatib in late-stage trials * Says "no imbalance" seen in incidence of major cardiovascular events among patients

taking odanacatib and placebo group * Says skin thickening, itching condition seen in 0.2 percent of patients

taking odanacatib * Says 0.1 percent of patients taking odanacatib had femoral shaft fractures,

more than in placebo group
