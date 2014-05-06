BRIEF-Merck says numerical increase in atrial fibrillation and stroke seen in patients taking osteoporosis drug odanacatib

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 Merck & Co Inc : * Says numerical increase in risk of atrial fibrillation and stroke seen in
patients taking osteoporosis drug odanacatib in late-stage trials * Says "no imbalance" seen in incidence of major cardiovascular events among patients
taking odanacatib and placebo group * Says skin thickening, itching condition seen in 0.2 percent of patients
taking odanacatib * Says 0.1 percent of patients taking odanacatib had femoral shaft fractures,
more than in placebo group
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: