BRIEF-Merck CEO says would be interested in buying animal health brands at right price

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 Merck & Co Inc : * CEO says would be interested in buying animal health brands if they are
"right products at the right price" * Research chief says benefits of experimental odanacatib osteoporosis drug
outweigh potential risks * Says mk-3475 melanoma drug has potential against 30 tumor types * Says global cancer sales now $76 billion, could grow to $120 billon by 2020 * Says still committed to anacetrapib drug to raise "good" hdl cholesterol, and
to bace inhibitor drug for alzheimer's disease * CEO says company's animal health business has global scale, unlike its
consumer healthcare business being sold to Bayer
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages