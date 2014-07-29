版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二

BRIEF-Merck says not interested in doing deals solely or primarily for tax inversions

July 29 Merck & Co Inc : * CEO in investor conference call says company not interested in doing deals solely or primarily because of

tax inversions * CEO says interested in "bolt-on deals," not major consolidations * CEO says its array of "diversified" generic medicines can be very important

for its emerging markets business
