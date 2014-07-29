BRIEF-Merck says not interested in doing deals solely or primarily for tax inversions

BRIEF-General Moly Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 29 Merck & Co Inc : * CEO in investor conference call says company not interested in doing deals solely or primarily because of
tax inversions * CEO says interested in "bolt-on deals," not major consolidations * CEO says its array of "diversified" generic medicines can be very important
for its emerging markets business
* Well positioned with financial liquidity to fund its current business activities and working capital needs into Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TIMIKA, Indonesia, May 1 Thousands of workers from the Indonesian unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc staged a rally near its Papua mine on Monday, a union leader said, protesting against lay offs by the miner due to a contract dispute with the government.
* Announces 2017 first quarter results and suspends quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility