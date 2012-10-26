BRIEF-Merck says psoriasis, HDL, Alzheimer's drug trials moving ahead

Continental CEO eyes new business from Opel-Peugeot deal
BERLIN, March 2 Continental expects a possible tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors' Opel division would boost its business, its chief executive said.
Oct 26 Merck & Co Inc : * Says to begin late-stage trials of psoriasis drug as soon as late this year * Says aims to complete trial of tredaptive hdl-raising drug by end of 2012,
present data in 2013 * Says aims to begin mid-stage trial this year of beta secretase inhibitor for
alzheimer's disease
BERLIN, March 2 Continental expects a possible tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors' Opel division would boost its business, its chief executive said.
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
PARIS, March 2 Presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron said he would root out inequalities in France's pension system, sell down government stakes in major firms and downsize parliament, as he unveiled a manifesto to set him apart from traditionalists.