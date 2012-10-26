版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Merck says psoriasis, HDL, Alzheimer's drug trials moving ahead

Oct 26 Merck & Co Inc : * Says to begin late-stage trials of psoriasis drug as soon as late this year * Says aims to complete trial of tredaptive hdl-raising drug by end of 2012,

present data in 2013 * Says aims to begin mid-stage trial this year of beta secretase inhibitor for

alzheimer's disease

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐