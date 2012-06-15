REFILE-BRIEF-U.S. district court rules against Merck in Nasonex patent lawsuit

June 15 June 15 Merck : * U.S. district court rules against Merck in nasonex (mometasone furoate monohydrate) patent lawsuit * Says "believe the patent for nasonex in the United States is valid and would be infringed by the apotex product" * Says "we plan to review all of our options, including a likely appeal of the decision" * Patent at issue is U.S. patent no. 6,127,353 that covers mometasone furoate monohydrate, active ingredient in nasonex * Says a U.S. district court ruled against co in a patent infringement suit against Apotex inc. and Apotex corp