REFILE-BRIEF-U.S. district court rules against Merck in Nasonex patent lawsuit

UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
June 15 June 15 Merck : * U.S. district court rules against Merck in nasonex (mometasone furoate monohydrate) patent lawsuit * Says "believe the patent for nasonex in the United States is valid and would be infringed by the apotex product" * Says "we plan to review all of our options, including a likely appeal of the decision" * Patent at issue is U.S. patent no. 6,127,353 that covers mometasone furoate monohydrate, active ingredient in nasonex * Says a U.S. district court ruled against co in a patent infringement suit against Apotex inc. and Apotex corp
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.