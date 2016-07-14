UK charity pockets $150 mln from Merck cancer immunotherapy drug

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 15 British medical charity MRC Technology has pocketed $150 million by selling part of its royalty interest in Merck & Co's successful cancer drug Keytruda, allowing it to plough fresh funds into new research.
The charity said on Friday that a private equity fund managed by DRI Capital had acquired a portion of its royalty entitlement on the worldwide sales of the medicine.
Keytruda is one of a promising class of new treatments that stimulate the body's immune system to fight cancer. It is an antibody-based medicine and was "humanised" by scientists at MRC Technology. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
