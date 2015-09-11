版本:
Merck KGaA tries to revive multiple sclerosis pill cladribine

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Germany's Merck KGaA said it would submit its cladribine tablets to treat multiple sclerosis for registration in Europe, taking aim at a comeback for a drug it had given up on four years ago.

"The decision follows the company's evaluation of new data and additional analyses of the compound's benefit-risk profile," the diversified healthcare and chemicals company said in a statement.

In 2011, U.S. drug regulators' concerns about the potential cancer risks of the cladribine pill put an end to Merck's development or marketing plans for the multiple sclerosis treatment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

