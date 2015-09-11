UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA to try again to get approval for MS pill cladribine

(Adds background on oral MS drug market)
* Merck pulled plug on cladribine in 2011 towards end of
Phase III
* Oral MS drugs from Biogen, Novartis with more than $2 bln
sales
* Merck says new data, additional analysis prompted move
(.)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Germany's Merck KGaA
is to seek approval from Europe's regulators for the
use of its cladribine tablet to treat multiple sclerosis, in a
fresh attemp to enter a multi-billion dollar market for a drug
it had given up on four years ago.
In 2011 U.S. drug regulators' concerns about whether
cladribine could cause cancer put an end to Merck's development
and marketing plans for the drug.
At the time, it was conducting Phase III trials, which the
company says have since yielded new insights.
"The decision follows the company's evaluation of new data
and additional analyses of the compound's benefit-risk profile,"
the company said in a statement.
A spokeswoman declined to comment further on the findings or
where the new data came from. Fresh trials were not carried out.
But the move signals confidence that cladribine could hold
its own in an oral MS drugs market that has become increasingly
crowded since Merck pulled the plug on its project in 2011.
Biogen's Tecfidera, with $2.9 billion in sales last
year, looks the strongest contender in the class after it became
the third oral MS drug to get to market after Gilenya from
Novartis, with $2.5 billion in sales, and Sanofi's
Aubagio, with 433 million euros ($489 million) in
sales.
All three are taking market share from established
injectable MS drugs such as Merck KGaA's Rebif, Teva's
Copaxone and Bayer's Betaferon/Betaseron.
Merck said it sent a letter of intent to European healthcare
regulators to meet certain requirements before it can submit the
official request for approval.
The company is also looking to seek approvals in other
markets.
The additional costs of getting approval are limited because
Merck has already finished the third and last stage of testing
on humans that is required for approval, and which is by far the
most expensive phase during the development cycle.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
