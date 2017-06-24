CORRECTED-Germany's Merck gets EU backing for oral MS drug

(Corrects second paragraph to show that the recommendation is
to approve the relapsing forms, not the relapsing-remitting form
of MS)
FRANKFURT, June 23 Germany's Merck KGaA
has won a key recommendation to become a late entrant
to the market for oral multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs in Europe,
six years after its first attempt to launch the cladribine pill
failed.
The European Medicines Agency, the EU's drugs regulator,
said on Friday its experts had come out in favour of approving
cladribine, branded as Mavenclad, for the treatment of the
relapsing forms of MS.
The European Commission, which has the final word, typically
adopts the experts' view.
In 2011, U.S. drug regulators' concerns about whether
cladribine could cause cancer put an end to Merck's development
and marketing plans for the drug.
Since then, other drugmakers have pulled ahead with oral MS
treatments, gradually replacing standard injection therapies and
reaching a share of the overall MS market of more than 40
percent.
The main contenders are Biogen's Tecfidera, with
about $4 billion in global sales, as well as Gilenya from
Novartis and Sanofi's Aubagio.
But Merck, a diversified chemicals and healthcare group,
further analysed the trials it conducted at the time and the
insight encouraged it last year to seek approval in Europe
without conducting further studies.
Merck has said it might file for regulatory approval in the
United States, depending on ongoing discussions with the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration.
Oral drugs are taking market share from established
injectable MS drugs such as Merck KGaA's Rebif, Teva's
Copaxone and Bayer's Betaferon/Betaseron.
The existing distribution network for Rebif would allow
Merck to launch cladribine at relatively low costs.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)