Merck to sell consumer care business to Bayer for $14 bln

BRIEF-Hexcel Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 Merck & Co Inc said it would sell its consumer care business to Germany's Bayer AG for $14.2 billion.
Merck said it expects after-tax proceeds of between $8 billion and $9 billion from the sale.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2014.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* SITO Mobile Ltd - with appointment of Robinson, SITO board will be temporarily increased to six directors
* Datawatch announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results