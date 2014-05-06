版本:
2014年 5月 6日

Merck to sell consumer care business to Bayer for $14 bln

May 6 Merck & Co Inc said it would sell its consumer care business to Germany's Bayer AG for $14.2 billion.

Merck said it expects after-tax proceeds of between $8 billion and $9 billion from the sale.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2014.

