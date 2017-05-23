UPDATE 2-UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars

* Merck's Remicade important test case for biosimilars
* Discounts offered if customers didn't switch - source
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law
* CMA can fine companies up to 10 pct of global turnover
(Adds details on past fines, more on biosimilars market)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 23 Britain's competition watchdog
has accused Merck & Co of operating an unfair discount
scheme for its medicine Remicade that it said was designed to
restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday
it had provisionally found the U.S. company's European unit,
Merck Sharp & Dohme, had abused its dominant position through
the scheme, opening it up to potential financial penalties.
MSD said it did not believe it had broken competition rules.
Remicade, known generically as infliximab, is an antibody
drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease and
ulcerative colitis.
The drug is proving an important test for the emerging
biosimilars industry.
It was the first antibody drug for which copycat versions
were approved by European regulators, leading to the launch of
discounted products from biosimilar drugmakers including South
Korea's Celltrion, which works with Pfizer.
One person familiar with the investigation said MSD offered
a discount to customers who continued to buy Remicade in the
same quantities but not if they started buying biosimilars,
which amounted to an incentive not to switch.
Remicade has been a big seller for Merck over the years but
sales have been falling in the face of biosimilar competition,
declining 29 percent last year to $1.27 billion. Merck sells the
drug in Europe, while Johnson & Johnson markets it in
the United States.
Such biotech drugs are made inside living cells so it is
impossible to make exact generic copies, as happens with simple
pills. Instead, regulators have come up with the notion of
approving products that are "similar" enough to do the same job.
Manufacturing and developing biosimilars requires
considerable expertise and is relatively costly, but the field
is attracting growing investment as multiple blockbuster biotech
medicines start to go off patent.
CANCER DRUGS NEXT
This year has seen the launch in Europe of the first
biosimilar copy of an antibody drug for cancer, opening up a
major new disease area to cut-price competition.
The CMA, which opened its investigation in December 2015,
said it proposed to find MSD and its parent Merck & Co jointly
and severally liable for the alleged infringement.
The competition regulator can fine companies up to 10
percent of their global turnover if they are found to have
breached competition law, although a CMA spokesman emphasised
this was a ceiling rather than a guideline for penalties.
MSD said it was cooperating fully with the CMA, adding it
was confident the proceedings would show it had complied with
the law.
It argued that the discounts in question meant infliximab
was competitively priced and offered savings to the UK National
Health Service, without hindering competition.
Tuesday's statement of objections from the CMA sets out its
provisional views and does not mean there has in fact been any
breach of competition law.
"The CMA will carefully consider any representations by the
company under investigation before determining whether the law
has been infringed," it said in a statement.
The CMA has been increasingly active in pharmaceuticals.
In December last year, it fined Pfizer a record 84.2 million
pounds ($109 million) for its role in ramping up the cost of an
epilepsy drug. In February 2016, it fined GlaxoSmithKline
37.6 million pounds over deals delaying the launch of
generic copies of its antidepressant Seroxat.
($1 = 0.7705 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton and Edmund Blair)