UK backs use of Merck cancer immunotherapy after price discount

LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's healthcare
cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE on Monday recommended use of
Merck's immunotherapy drug Keytruda, after the U.S.
drugmaker promised to supply it to the state health service at a
discounted price.
The move comes amid controversy over access to costly cancer
medicines in the country. On Friday, a fund that helps patients
receive cancer drugs not routinely paid for by the National
Health Service said it would no longer pay for a number of
medicines.
In the case of Merck's drug, the National Institute for
Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said in final draft guidance
that it should made available for certain patients with advanced
melanoma.
The drug costs about $150,000 for a year of treatment in the
United States but will sell for less in Britain. The scale of
the discount being offered to Britain's health service is
commercially confidential, NICE said.
Keytruda is a so-called anti PD-1 inhibitor, which works by
making cancer cells 'visible' to the immune system and so open
to attack. The drug received a speedy assessment in Britain
under a recently introduced early access scheme for promising
new treatments.
