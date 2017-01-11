UPDATE 2-Merck leapfrogs rivals in lung cancer drug combination race

* Merck gets speedy FDA review for Keytruda given with chemo
* FDA to decide by May 10 whether to approve combination
* Move may put Merck ahead of AstraZeneca, Roche and Bristol
By Bill Berkrot and Ben Hirschler
Jan 11 Merck & Co has pulled ahead of
rivals in the race to combine immunotherapy with other drugs as
a treatment for lung cancer, potentially giving it a major lift
in the battle for the largest cancer market.
U.S. regulators have agreed to a speedy review of Merck's
application to combine its immune system-boosting drug Keytruda
with chemotherapy as an initial therapy for advanced lung
cancer, the U.S. drugmaker said.
Merck said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would
decide by May 10 whether to approve its Keytruda combination
treatment, sending the company's stock 5 percent higher in early
U.S. trading on Wednesday.
Shares in companies working on competing immunotherapy-based
combinations for lung cancer fell back, with Bristol-Myers
Squibb down 2 percent, while Roche and
AstraZeneca lost around 0.5 percent.
Immunotherapy is revolutionising some areas of cancer care
but giving it on its own only seems to work better than
chemotherapy in previously untreated lung cancer patients who
have high levels of a protein called PD-L1.
Since just a quarter to a third of non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC) patients have tumours with at least 50 percent of
cells producing PD-L1, around 70 percent of the market is still
up for grabs for successful combination products.
Analysts at Evercore ISI estimate the market for first-line
lung cancer for all patients could be as high as $14 billion.
Although Merck presented good results from a mid-stage Phase
II trial for its Keytruda-chemotherapy combination at conference
in Denmark in October, many analysts had thought it would need
to wait for data from a larger Phase III study before filing.
"This comes as an important surprise because if FDA approves
the application, Merck would suddenly be catapulted ahead of all
other (immunotherapy) competitors who are also pursuing
competing combination regimens of their own," said Bernstein
analyst Tim Anderson.
Merck had not previously indicated that it was close to
filing for the combination therapy and analysts had been looking
for this news toward the end of 2017.
RISKS REMAIN
Jefferies analyst Jeffrey Holford agreed the early move was
positive for Merck but said an approval was "high risk", given
several weaknesses in the small Phase II study.
Merck's early move, if successful, could change the dynamics
of the marketplace, since it had been assumed that so-called
CTLA4 combinations from AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers would be
approved before chemotherapy ones.
AstraZeneca's closely watched Phase III study of its two
drugs durvalumab and tremelimumab is due to report results in
the first half of this year, while Bristol-Myers and Roche are
also expected to have data during 2017.
Merck's Keytruda alone is already approved as an initial, or
first-line, treatment for advanced lung cancer in patients whose
tumours have a high level of PD-L1 expression, the protein that
the drug targets to help the immune system fight cancer.
"While Merck is unlikely to durably penetrate this entire
population, especially with multiple competing regimens on the
horizon, an approval in May would give them a significant
first-mover advantage," said Evercore analyst John Scotti.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish/Keith
Weir)