CORRECTED-Merck appoints Baxter executive as CFO

Honeywell's profit rises 9 percent
April 21 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher-than-expected sales in its aerospace and energy businesses.
(Corrects headline to show the Baxter executive is currently with, and not a former employee of, the company. Fixes spelling in first paragraph)
March 27 Merck & Co Inc said it appointed Robert Davis as chief financial officer, effective April 23, replacing Peter Kellogg.
Davis, 47, is joining Merck from Baxter International Inc where he oversaw the integration of the company's two major businesses, along with corporate manufacturing and R&D.
Merck said Peter Kellogg, 58, the CFO since 2007, will leave the company on May 16.
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it will close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives.