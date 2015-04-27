Merck's diabetes drug Januvia succeeds in heart safety trial

April 27 Merck and Co's diabetes drug
Januvia achieved the main goal of a long-awaited heart safety
study, according to preliminary results released by the company
on Monday, likely removing a cloud of uncertainty from its
biggest product.
In after-hours trading, Merck shares rose nearly 4 percent
after the announcement on Januvia, which had sales of about $4
billion in 2014.
In the Tecos study of 14,724 patients with type 2 diabetes
and a history of heart disease, Januvia plus regular care led to
no significant difference in a composite of time to the first
cardiovascular-related death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal
stroke, or unstable angina requiring hospitalization compared
with usual care alone, Merck said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by G Crosse)